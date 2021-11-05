Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells $21,441.50 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 1,406 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $21,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

