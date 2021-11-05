Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN opened at $23.88 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.