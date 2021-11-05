Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 21,964 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,880 shares of company stock worth $28,733,844. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $140.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,573. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 363.98, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

