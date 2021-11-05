Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 19,460 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Rapid7 accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $17,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $135.07. 1,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,224. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

