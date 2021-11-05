Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

