Gran Tierra Energy’s (GTE) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of GTE opened at C$1.06 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

