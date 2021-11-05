GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.18 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

