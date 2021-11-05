GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $11.18 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.
EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
