Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Desiree Coleman Sells 11,335 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 11,335 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $1,600,388.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12.

On Monday, November 1st, Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $6.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.08. 9,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,573. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

