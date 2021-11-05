Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

GDP traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,625. The company has a market capitalization of $290.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.65. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

