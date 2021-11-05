Golem (GLM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.67 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $577.46 million and $12.67 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00247420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00097127 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.