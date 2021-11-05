Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,445,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $30,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 82,389 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -339.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

