Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $29,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Bruker stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

