Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Zuora worth $27,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 625,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 76.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 217.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

