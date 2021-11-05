Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 168,015 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $28,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,208,000 after purchasing an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 121,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

