GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.13. 63,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,217,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Several brokerages recently commented on GOCO. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.33.
In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.