GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.13. 63,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,217,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOCO. Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

