GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy reported third-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues rose year over year. Revenue growth was driven by solid demand for products across all segments. Launch of an OmniCommerce solution for Websites + Marketing, and a new feature in the Hub by GoDaddy Pro named Invoicing and Payments, remained tailwinds. Higher subscriptions to Websites + Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements, strong renewals & registrations, expansion of GoDaddy Registry along with strength in GoCentral remain key catalysts. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, global supply chain conditions which are impacting the company’s technology hardware, remain risks. Also, mounting expenses owing to growing investments in technology & development are headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.02. 33,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,325. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

