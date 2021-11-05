GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 207,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 668,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

