GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.90. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.