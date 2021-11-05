Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.13 million.Globus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.000 EPS.

GMED traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,028. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.92.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

