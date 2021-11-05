Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%.

Globalstar stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. 292,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,706,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of -0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globalstar stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 629.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

