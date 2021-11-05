Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $216.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $243.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.76.

Shares of GPN opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $128.61 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $179.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 100.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,752,000 after buying an additional 648,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

