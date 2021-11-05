Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $186.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $226.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.76.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $128.61 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 100.0% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Global Payments by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,752,000 after purchasing an additional 648,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Global Payments by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

