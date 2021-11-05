Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $1.01 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of TXG opened at $182.59 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.17.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

