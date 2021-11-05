Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,903 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

BEAM stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

