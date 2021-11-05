Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $903,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

