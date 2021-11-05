GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.