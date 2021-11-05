Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. 4,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,106. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.