Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.30

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $539.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

