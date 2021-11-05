Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

