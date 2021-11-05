GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GFL. TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.92.

GFL Environmental stock traded down C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 239,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,803. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$27.82 and a one year high of C$54.01.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

