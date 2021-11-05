GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

