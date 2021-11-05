GeoWealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 313,701 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,597,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

