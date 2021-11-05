GeoWealth Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,686,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,479,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

