GeoWealth Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,270,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,541,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,697.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

PSR opened at $110.92 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $113.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

