GeoWealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $81.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

