GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $70.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

