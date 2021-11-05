GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 14,553 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 4.91% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

XLSR opened at $47.16 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81.

