Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 565,990 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 263.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Diversey worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

