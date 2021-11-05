Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 126,930 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 103.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

INSG stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.