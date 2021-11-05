Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Paya worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paya by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after acquiring an additional 772,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Paya by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paya by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 377,559 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Paya during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.