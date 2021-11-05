Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 106,210 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,482,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,969 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.44 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.