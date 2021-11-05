General American Investors Company, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

General American Investors has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years.

GAM stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General American Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of General American Investors worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

