General American Investors Company, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
General American Investors has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years.
GAM stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.
