Generac Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $9.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

GNRC opened at $452.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.09. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 7.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

