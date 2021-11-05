Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Trimmed by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Generac were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

NYSE GNRC opened at $452.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

