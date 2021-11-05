Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 110 ($1.44). Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of £76.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.80.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

