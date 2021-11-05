Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price objective on shares of Gecina and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.17.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $134.52 on Monday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $122.78 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

