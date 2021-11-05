GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of GCP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 354,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

