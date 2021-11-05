GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

