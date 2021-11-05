Garde Capital Inc. Sells 797 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 747,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,893,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $389.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

