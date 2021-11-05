Garde Capital Inc. Invests $105,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 3.07. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

